Health care providers should be fully vaccinated
I am very concerned about the COVID-19 vaccination status in Allegany County and more importantly about the status of our health care providers. The Maryland Hospital Association has the policy that all hospitals in Maryland have fully vaccinated staff. UMPC Western Maryland and Garrett Regional Medical Center have decided not to comply with this policy. It should be noted that Mercy Hospital in Hagerstown and the hospital in Winchester, Virginia, require all staff to be vaccinated.
