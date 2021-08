It's been a while since we checked in with the elite group of jumpers that is the 10 Foot Club. So today, we're going to celebrate the most recent additions and the highest flyers of the bunch. We're highlighting the ten newest additions to the list and the two highest jumpers from each class. In the event of a tie for touch height, we will include both athletes. The entire member list of the 10-Foot Club can be found right here.