Sleep a little more soundly when you have the Eight Sleep Carbon Air Pillow. This helpful pillow uses carbon-infused foam along with a phase-change material to absorb and remove body heat. That way, you have a cooler head and neck while you sleep. Meanwhile, a perforated design gives you additional airflow and breathability. What’s more, the foam is supportive, and the TENCEL cover is removable. This means it’s easy to wash and care for. Moreover, this bedtime accessory comes in two models: King and Queen. So they’re suitable for your king- and queen-sized beds. If you find you sleep just a bit too warmly, this comfortable pillow gives you breathability and cooler temperatures. It’s definitely a great addition to your nighttime routine.