Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) welcomed its eighth class of osteopathic medicine students on Tuesday, July 27. Each year, the new incoming class participates in a week-long orientation to get to know the faculty and staff of LUCOM, understand what is expected of them both academically and professionally, get accustomed to the LUCOM culture, and join in other activities designed to enhance their first official experience of LUCOM. With each diverse student story and background, they all share one thing in common: to be osteopathic physicians and serve others through their chosen profession.