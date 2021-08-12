Cancel
Easy access to COVID-19 vaccines at WellSpan locations

wellspan.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to increase across South Central Pennsylvania, WellSpan Health is reminding those eligible of their options to get vaccinated. Recently WellSpan Health expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 30 physician offices and practices across the region so that patients can have important conversations with their doctor about questions they may have related to the vaccine.

