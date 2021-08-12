Easy access to COVID-19 vaccines at WellSpan locations
With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to increase across South Central Pennsylvania, WellSpan Health is reminding those eligible of their options to get vaccinated. Recently WellSpan Health expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 30 physician offices and practices across the region so that patients can have important conversations with their doctor about questions they may have related to the vaccine.www.wellspan.org
Comments / 0