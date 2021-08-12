Cancel
Collier County, FL

HEALTH BRIEFS

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Collier County experiencing critical blood, platelet shortages. Blood and platelets supplies are critically low in Collier County due to a dramatic increase in usage by cancer and surgical patients coupled with a marked decrease in donor participation. It is vital for the local public to donate now, and Community Blood Center is urging donors to give at the Center, 11190 Health Park Blvd. Naples, located at the NCH North Naples Hospital near the Brookdale entrance. Hours of operation: Monday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m.– 4 p.m., Tuesday: 11 a.m. -7 p.m. (closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday). No appointment is necessary to donate blood at the donor center. Platelet donors are required to make an appointment.

