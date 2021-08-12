Cancel
Grundy County, TN

Katie Goforth Appointed Director of Community Development

sewaneemessenger.com
 5 days ago

The University of the South and South Cumberland Community Fund (SCCF) jointly announced today that Katie Goforth has been appointed director of community development. Reporting to both the director of the office of civic engagement at the University of the South and the chair of the SSCF board, Goforth oversees local and regional community development initiatives that serve South Cumberland Plateau communities. Working with the community to develop initiatives that also align with state and regional development goals, Goforth oversees OCE-SCCF joint community programs. These include grantmaking, the AmeriCorps VISTA program, and nonprofit capacity building. In her new role, Goforth additionally collaborates with University faculty to develop courses and research that support the partnership’s community development goals. Goforth also teaches and administers the student-run philanthropy program—a joint SCCF and University initiative.

www.sewaneemessenger.com

