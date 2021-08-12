Cancel
Sewanee, TN

SAS Welcomes New Faculty and Staff

sewaneemessenger.com
 5 days ago

St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School welcomes several new faculty and staff members as they begin their 2021-22 school year. Katie Archambault, Librarian and Residential Faculty Member—Archambault, a frequent presenter at professional conferences, holds a B.A. in History and an M.S. in Information Science from UT-Knoxville. She was most recently Library Research Coordinator at Chattanooga Leadership Academy, a STEM charter school serving 350 girls from economically disadvantaged households. Archambault handled all aspects of the CGLA library and, during the pandemic, turned her own vehicle into a bookmobile to deliver reading material to students’ homes. She also co-taught the school’s Senior Scientific Research Capstone course, hosted book clubs for students and faculty/staff and coordinated the summer reading program. Prior to working at CGLA, Archambault served as Director of Research at Emma Willard School in Troy, N.Y., where she transformed an underused space into a learning commons with a maker space and audio production studio. She also coached volleyball. She began her career as Assistant Librarian at Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga.

