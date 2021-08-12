Planning Commission Presentation: A+ Homes in Chester County
Https://zoom.us/j/93956341888pwd=bHBHUVlKVTlEcUNyajFrc05WdmVRZz09 Passcode: 703437. A conversation about the development of diverse housing types in our community and the need for affordably-priced homes. Chester County Planning Commission will discuss the historical role that diverse housing has played in the development of our local communities, and the need to plan for attractive, affordably-priced,...www.calntownship.org
Comments / 0