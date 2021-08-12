Cancel
Chester County, PA

Planning Commission Presentation: A+ Homes in Chester County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://zoom.us/j/93956341888pwd=bHBHUVlKVTlEcUNyajFrc05WdmVRZz09 Passcode: 703437. A conversation about the development of diverse housing types in our community and the need for affordably-priced homes. Chester County Planning Commission will discuss the historical role that diverse housing has played in the development of our local communities, and the need to plan for attractive, affordably-priced,...

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

(CNN) — Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review...
Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...

