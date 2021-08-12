News and Open Source Releases

For many years, I’ve wanted to use real mathematical notation in computer programs for code that is mathematical in nature. The document UnicodeMath discusses this in some detail in Section 6. Using UnicodeMath in Programming Languages. Over the years, some advances beyond ASCII (invented in the 1960’s!) have been made. For example, you can use Unicode math alphabetics as variable names in the C++ compilers for the major platforms. In math documents, the index for a summation is often a math-italic letter such as 𝑖, 𝑗, 𝑘, 𝑙, 𝑚 or 𝑛. You can use these math-italic characters in your C++ programs! In fact, an 𝑛 (U+1D45B) for-loop index has been shipping for several years in RichEdit C++ code running on iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows. Unicode also has myriad mathematical symbols, including the very common ≠, ≤, and ≥. Wouldn’t it be nice to see those mathematical symbols instead of the 1960’s !=, <=, and >= ?! Well, you can see them by switching your font. The resulting math spacing isn’t perfect since it needs to maintain fixed-width character spacing, but the code is easier to read. This post describes one such font, Cascadia Code PL, which I use in Microsoft Visual Studio and in the Microsoft CodeFlow code-review program. Other fonts with similar capability are described in 5 monospaced fonts with cool coding ligatures | Better Web Type.