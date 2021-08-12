Cancel
Larimer County, CO

Joint News Release: A Look at Cameron Peak Fire a Year Later

 5 days ago

Reghan Cloudman, Public Affairs Specialist, USFS, , reghan.cloudman@usda.gov, Website: https://fcgov.com/water-status. When the Cameron Peak Fire began on August 13, 2020, no one would have predicted the immense impact it would have on our communities, our forest, or our lives. No one would have predicted it would grow to become the largest fire in Colorado history with ten Incident Management Teams over the course of many months. What one could predict, however, is that the people of northern Colorado and Larimer County would join forces to recover and demonstrate incredible strength.

