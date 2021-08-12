Cancel
Otsego County, NY

Notice of Formation of a NY Li...

 5 days ago

Notice of Formation of a NY Limited Liability Company. Name: BROADREACH FARMSTEAD LLC. Articles of Organization filing date with Secretary of State (SSNY) was 8 July 2021. Office location: Otsego County. SSNY has been designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served and SSNY shall mail copy of process to 155 Beaver St, Cherry Valley, NY 13320. Purpose is to engage in any and all business activities permitted under NYS laws.

Delaware County, NY

AREVES HOLDINGS LLC Articles o...

AREVES HOLDINGS LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 4/21/21. Office in Delaware Co. SSNY design. Agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to The LLC 450 7th Ave #2107 NY, NY 10123. Purpose: Any lawful activity.
Oneonta, NY

LEGAL NOTICE OF MEETING: The O...

LEGAL NOTICE OF MEETING: The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Audit Committee will hold a regular meeting on August 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the Instructional Support Services Center 7352 State Route 23, Suite 3 Oneonta, NY. For information, call: (607) 286-7715 ext.3325.
Business

Notice of Formation of Professional Limited Liability Company (PLLC) Name: H Fink Engineering, PLLC

Notice of Formation of Professional Limited Liability Company (PLLC) Name: H Fink Engineering, PLLC Articles of Organization filed by the Department of State of New York on: 06/07/2021Office location: County of NassauPurpose:†Professional EngineeringSecretary of State of New York (SSNY) is designated as agent of PLLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to:The PLLC57 Old FieldRoslyn, NY 11576.
Otego, NY

NOTICE TO BID The Otego Fire D...

NOTICE TO BID The Otego Fire District is soliciting quotes for a sole supplier of Fuel Oil and LP Gas as follows: 3,200 gallons of #2 Fuel Oil for the 2021-2022 heating season. This quote should include a cap price per gallon. Approx 650 gallons of LP Gas for a 1 year contract commencing October 1st 2021 for the purpose of supplemental heating and cooking. This quote should include a cap price per gallon. Send your quote in an envelope marked "Fuel Oil and LP Gas" to be received no later than September 6, 2021 to: Otego Fire District Attn: Secretary PO Box 303 Otego, NY 13825 Bids will be opened and read at 7:00 pm on September 7, 2021 at the Otego Fire House, River Street, Otego, NY. The Otego Fire District reserves the right to reject any and all bids. By order of the Otego Fire District Francis Secor, Chairman Dated: August 11, 2021.
Essex County, NY

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. On August 13, 2021 for Septic System Materials. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on August 13,...
Clinton County, NY

NOTICE OF FORMATION of Limited Liability 145 Brinkerhoff Street, LLC

145 Brinkerhoff Street, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York ("SSNY") on 07/12/2021. Office in Clinton County, NY. The SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at:68 Oak Circle, Colchester VT 05446. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
Syracuse, NY

NOTICE OF CERTAIN UNCLAIMED PR...

NOTICE OF CERTAIN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION D/B/A NATIONAL GRID, SYRACUSE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT to Section 402 of the Abandoned Property Law of the State of New York that: a) a report of unclaimed amounts of money or other property held or owing by the above named corporation has been made to the Comptroller of the State of New York. A list of names of the persons appearing from the records of such corporation to be entitled thereto is on file and open to public inspection at its principal office or place of business in any city, village or county where any such abandoned property is payable or by calling the corporation at 800-642-4272; b) such deposits, payments and refunds, together with interest due thereon and less lawful deductions, will be paid by the corporation on or before the succeeding twenty-fourth day of September to persons establishing to the corporation's satisfaction their right to receive the same; and c) in the succeeding month of October, and on or before the tenth day thereof, such unclaimed deposits, payments and refunds, together with interest due thereon and less lawful deductions, still remaining will be paid to the Comptroller of the State of New York, and that the corporation shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore. Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation d/b/a National Grid 300 Erie Boulevard West Syracuse, New York 13202.
Albert Lea, MN

NOTICE OF CHANGE

Notice of Change in Control of a Bank Holding Company. Daniel Otten, Hayward, MN, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to retain 10 percent or more of the shares and thereby control of Minnesota Community Bancshares, Inc, Albert Lea, MN. Minnesota Community Bancshares, Inc. controls Arcadian Bank, Hartland, MN. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the notice.
Oneonta, NY

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Oneo...

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Oneonta hereby announces its fiscal years 2021 through 2023 goal of 1.67% for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) airport construction contracts. The proposed goals and rationale are available for inspection between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the City of Oneonta, 258 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820 for 30 days from the date of this publication.Â Comments on the DBE goal will be accepted for thirty (30) days from the date of this publication and can be sent to John Janitz, City of Oneonta, 258 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820 (607) 432-0410.
Grand Traverse County, MI

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITO...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL CREDITORS: M. Karen Gartland, Trustee of the Thomas E. Gartland Trust, U/T/D February 18, 1999, as amended, hereby gives notice that the settlor of the above-referenced trust, Thomas E. Gartland, whose date of birth was September 4, 1946, and who resided in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, died July 5, 2021. Creditors of Thomas E. Gartland or the Trust are notified that all claims against the estate or Trust will be forever barred unless presented to M. Karen Gartland, Trustee of the Thomas E. Gartland Trust, U/T/D February 18, 1999, as amended, c/o Timothy J. Clulo, Bowerman, Ford, Clulo&Luyt, P.C., attorneys for M. Karen Gartland, Trustee of the Thomas E. Gartland Trust, U/T/D February 18, 1999, as amended, 620-A Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan 49686, within four (4) months after August 12, 2021, the date of publication of this notice. August 12, 2021-1T572124.
Unadilla, NY

Big Chuck: What's the deal with the two exits into Unadilla?

My hometown of Unadilla has two exits off of I-88 and two river overpass entrances to the village. This summer one of those bridges is closed for repairs (at the Route 357/Franklin exit). So, detour signs are up for those of us who want to get into town off the interstate.
Stimulus Check Four Demands Makes A Strong Case

Stimulus Checks for the fourth round are being demanded for a long time. The third round of checks was dispatched by the IRS recently. The government did not look particularly interested in assuring any further payments. This made the general public feel insecure. They demanded more checks. The provision of the Stimulus Checks has funded some families. However, many other households were still coping with the ill effects of the pandemic. These families are struggling to meet the basic expenses. Petitions have been signed in huge numbers. Let us discuss below the key factors that have led to the rising demands for the fourth round of payment.
Walton, NY

Fair News: Aug. 17, 2021

WALTON — Out of an abundance of caution for its employees, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital announced Friday, Aug. 13, that it will not staff its booth at the Delaware County Fair this year because of the uptick in COVID cases. The fair opened Monday, Aug. 16, and will continue through...
Oneonta, NY

Sound Off: Aug. 17, 2021

“The picture on the front page of the July 3 Daily Star may have been incorrect, but Ed Chytalo truly is Delhi’s ‘Bubble Man’ and is a real pro. Thank you, Ed, for all you do for our community!”. On the resurgence of COVID:. “Here we go again. It’s mostly...
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-18, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center. Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway...
Oneonta, NY

Backtracking: In Our Times: Cook-offs, new industry and air travel made local business news in 1986

Putting a best culinary foot forward, preparation for a new tenant in an industrial park and expanding an airline were all business newsmakers around Oneonta in August 1986. An iconic Oneonta restaurant took its skills beyond the state line that month, as The Daily Star of Aug. 9 reported, “A chance to serve ribs to a crowd of 250,000 and possibly win $10,000 is a dream that may come true next week for John Brooks, owner of Brooks House of Bar-B-Que.
Oneonta, NY

Around Oneonta: Aug. 17, 2021

ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs. According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one...
Oneonta, NY

Community Calendar: Aug.18-19, 2021

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to...
Englewood, NJ

Please click here to access the NJ COVID-19 Information Hub, Announcements and Reopening Information. Please click here to access Governor Murphy's Executive Orders. Coronavirus Updates at www.CityofEnglewood.org/Coronavirus (<--click here) City Hall Summer Offices: Monday through Thursday 8:30-5:00pm and Friday 8:30-1:30pm.

