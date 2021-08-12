Notice of Formation of a NY Li...

NOTICE OF CERTAIN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION D/B/A NATIONAL GRID, SYRACUSE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT to Section 402 of the Abandoned Property Law of the State of New York that: a) a report of unclaimed amounts of money or other property held or owing by the above named corporation has been made to the Comptroller of the State of New York. A list of names of the persons appearing from the records of such corporation to be entitled thereto is on file and open to public inspection at its principal office or place of business in any city, village or county where any such abandoned property is payable or by calling the corporation at 800-642-4272; b) such deposits, payments and refunds, together with interest due thereon and less lawful deductions, will be paid by the corporation on or before the succeeding twenty-fourth day of September to persons establishing to the corporation's satisfaction their right to receive the same; and c) in the succeeding month of October, and on or before the tenth day thereof, such unclaimed deposits, payments and refunds, together with interest due thereon and less lawful deductions, still remaining will be paid to the Comptroller of the State of New York, and that the corporation shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore. Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation d/b/a National Grid 300 Erie Boulevard West Syracuse, New York 13202.