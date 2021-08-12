Cancel
Polk sheriff: Murder suspect, wife illegally towed vehicles belonging to 'poor, hardworking' residents

By FOX 13 news staff
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULBERRY, Fla. - The owners of a Mulberry towing company – a husband and wife – are facing charges after illegally towing vehicles from a mobile home park, according to Polk County detectives. One of those owners was previously charged with murder. Polk County investigators said Michael and Elissa Denn...

Central Florida man, wife face 21 felony tow truck charges months after deadly encounter at tow yard

A married couple is facing multiple felony charges as of Wednesday after a Florida law enforcement investigation concluded the couple was carrying out illegal towing practices. The couple, Michael and Elissa Denn, owned Strapped Towing, a Mulberry towing company, which was conducting business within Stoll Manor Mobile Home Park, Lakeland, said Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Denn, 29, ...

