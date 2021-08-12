Polk sheriff: Murder suspect, wife illegally towed vehicles belonging to 'poor, hardworking' residents

AUBURN (CBS13) — An interrupted burglary at a residence in Auburn turned into an attempted murder case, authorities say. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the afternoon of Aug. 2, a man had returned to his Timberline Villas home and found the front door was open. His stuff was sprawled about – and a strange car was also parked in the driveway. Deputies say the resident went up to confront that person in the driveway, but that’s when the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab him. While the resident was able to dodge the attack, deputies say the suspect then drove at him – running him over. The resident suffered significant injuries, deputies say, but he is expected to survive. A different witness later helped deputies track down the suspect. He was soon pulled over along Bell Road and arrested. Deputies say the suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Mount Shasta resident Christopher Blair. He has been booked into jail and is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.