Ever wonder why areas like Jefferson County have some of the most beautiful gardens, flowers or just plant growth in general? Well, that is due to the wonderful honey bee farms all around the county. Full Moon Honey, owned and ran by Tony Hogg and his wife Becky, is one of the most significant contributors to this fact with having anywhere between 300 to 400 hives in the general area. To start as just a little at-home project helping their daughter get over her fears of bugs, to now operating a business years later, is a great feat.