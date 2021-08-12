HCSO Deputies Searching for Gunmen

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects involved in a shoot-out in the Town ’N’ Country area. On Sunday, August 8, 2021, just before 1:00 a.m., on the 6400 block of Eden Lane, the two suspects attempted to conceal themselves behind a parked pick-up truck as they exchanged gunfire with unidentified individuals who were traveling in two seperate vehicles on Eden Lane. After all the gunmen fled the scene, on of the two vehicles returned and fired additional rounds in the area. A home, fence, two vehicles, and a mailbox were all struck by bullets.