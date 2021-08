WABASH COUNTY, Ind. – On Friday September 3rd the Wabash County Little Miss and Mister Pageant will be held, open to boys and girls ages 4 to 7. The winners of this pageant will ride in the Founders Day Parade on September 18th. There is a limit to fifteen girls and fifteen boys. Those interested must turn in forms by August 20th to Wabash City Hall or mailed to City Hall Attention: Maria Smyth, 202 S Wabash St. Wabash, IN 46992. There is a ten dollar entry fee, and proceeds of the pageant will go to the Wabash County Festivals Scholarship Pageant.