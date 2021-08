Do we have an identity issue when it comes to who we are as people? Discovery Channel star Mike Rowe believes that we do. When it comes to identity, we all know Mike Rowe for his work on TV. He has starred in several shows, but the ones that come to mind are the Discovery Channel series, Dirty Jobs, and the CNN series, Somebody’s Gotta Do It. But is that how we should see Mike Rowe? For what he is, instead he of who he is?