The effects of COVID-19 are still having repercussions as Southwest High in San Diego canceled its varsity football program on the eve of the 2021 season. “I’m totally responsible for making that decision,” said head coach Domonic Cruz. “We will have a junior varsity. The pandemic did a number on us and we only had 31 players out for football. I didn’t want to get to the end of the first quarter against San Ysidro and have to stop the game because we couldn’t continue. It’s better to do it now.”