Falls Township man sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison for disseminating child pornography
A 26-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to 3 ½ to 7 years in state prison for the dissemination of child pornography. Kenneth Richard Roberts III, of Falls Township, pleaded guilty on April 22, 2021, to dissemination of child pornography. As a condition of his sentence, he will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.bucks.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0