Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls Township, PA

Falls Township man sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison for disseminating child pornography

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

A 26-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to 3 ½ to 7 years in state prison for the dissemination of child pornography. Kenneth Richard Roberts III, of Falls Township, pleaded guilty on April 22, 2021, to dissemination of child pornography. As a condition of his sentence, he will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Falls Township, PA
City
Levittown, PA
Falls Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Prison#Social Networking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

(CNN) — Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy