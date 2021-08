The NBA schedule for the 2021-22 season, I'm told, is expected to be released in the next 7-to-10 days. Source: Marc Stein (Twitter) ANALYSIS: The NBA is planning on returning to their normally scheduled season next year as the plan is for the league to start in October and end in June, which is traditionally how the league starts and finishes. Teams will likely have more days off and less back-to-backs with the traditional league calendar year returning.