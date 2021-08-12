Cancel
Robeson County, NC

Crime report

The Robesonian
The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Leann Rivera, Creek Run Drive, Maxton; and Georgina Locklear, Rozier Church Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Muhammed Saleem, Vonnies Drive, Maxton; and Gary Locklear, Caitlin Drive, Shannon.

Kendrick Oxendine reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Paul Road in Pembroke.

