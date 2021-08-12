Cancel
An Industry in need: The demand for increased security measures and regulation of the energy sector

By Alan Cunningham
securitymagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe energy sector, much like other sectors focusing on business and public works, is incredibly important to the national security of the United States. The energy sector encompasses everything, “from fossil fuels, wind, solar, and nuclear” power and, given how gasoline, electricity, and other forms of power are utilized to allow governments and persons to communicate, travel from one location to another, and live a comfortable, modern-day life, is of utmost importance to the national security and safety of the United States and its citizens. As with most other business, economic, and governmental sectors that are imperative to daily life, the energy sector is at risk from a variety of threats — the most glaring being cyberspace.

