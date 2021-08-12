Corvid Technologies joins USA Bobsled/Skeleton as its Official Digital Engineering Partner and Supplier
Contact: Amanda Bird, USABS Marketing and Communications Director. Corvid Technologies joins USA Bobsled/Skeleton as its Official Digital Engineering Partner and Supplier. Lake Placid, N.Y. (August 12, 2021) – USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS) welcomes Corvid Technologies to the team as its Official Technology and Digital Engineering Partner and Supplier through June 2026. Corvid Technologies provides Digital Engineering solutions using first principles physics for a variety of customers in the Department of Defense, throughout motorsports, and with the sliding sports of bobsled and skeleton.www.teamusa.org
Comments / 0