Law

Case activity for Compton Belle and Sheila Belle vs Homeowners Choice Property Casualty Insurance Company, Inc. on Aug. 10

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Compton Belle and Sheila Belle against Homeowners Choice Property Casualty Insurance Company, Inc. on Aug. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'

