Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

sanmarcostx.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog of the Week: Mikey (45922385) Mikey is an incredible catch. This leggy dude greets everyone with a super enthusiastic hug! He loves meeting new people and running beside you while you run, bike, or skateboard! He's incredibly smart and learns new tricks quickly. He is already house-trained and knows to wait for his dinner until you give him the signal. Plus, he knows how to shake like a proper gentleman! What a good boy! Mikey prefers a cat-free lifestyle, but we can't all be perfect! Car rides are one of his favorite things. 65-pound Mikey has met other dogs here, and he may enjoy a chill dog buddy at home. If you're looking for an athlete to join your family, Mikey is your man!

sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Fulton County, GACBS 46

Local animal shelters at full capacity waive pet adoption fees

FULTON, County Ga. (CBS46) — As animal shelters crowd up, county officials are asking the public for help. Fulton County Animal Services took to social media to share just how urgent the situation is, saying "We're out of space. There are hundreds of animals currently in our care and we simply cannot help them all without you, Atlanta."
Livingston County, MIthelivingstonpost.com

Livingston County Animal Shelter Adoption of the Week: Bam Bam

This slideshow requires JavaScript. It’s heating up around here and Bam Bam is ready to enjoy the dog days of summer in a brand new home. Bam Bam is a 4-year old American Bulldog mix who came into the shelter as a stray in pretty rough shape, but this did not affect his demeanor at all. Bam Bam is an absolute gem and is sure to be snatched up quickly. He gets along with everyone and is enjoying his time at the shelter chilling in the office with staff. Bam Bam loves treats and is very easy to walk. He has a mild mannered temperament, is a great listener, and is fully housetrained. Bam Bam is so easy to love. Just look at that sweet face!
Rockford, ILPosted by
Q985

An Emergency Adoption Event is Happening at One Rockford Animal Shelter This Week

If bringing a new furry family member into your home has been on your mind recently, the time to do that is now!. Operating at max capacity is nothing new for animal shelters in the Rockford area, but what breaks my heart is the number of larger dogs and older cats that are often overlooked by potential adopters who visit the shelter. Overcrowding for older, larger animals is becoming such a problem that it has led Winnebago County Animal Services to partner with the Bissell Pet Foundation for a special "Empty the Shelters: Big Dog & Cat Crisis” emergency event through this Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services. Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week. “This week's dog of the week is...
Hayward, CAkoit.com

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dottie

Dottie is a 7 year old female dog, patiently waiting for adoption since March. Her adoption is free, sponsored by SantaCon Hayward. Dottie loves belly rubs and short walks. She is a couch-potato-pittie who would like to be adopted into an only-pet home. To adopt call (510) 293 – 7200.
Cabarrus County, NCIndependent Tribune

Pet of the Week San

Meet the sweetest little cuddle bug, San. He is smart and curious and will make a wonderful addition to any family. If you are looking for a playful, sweet and cuddly cat to add to your family, then San is your guy. He is good with cats and dogs and loves his people. Older children would be better, as he is only 4 months old and can still be playful. Are you looking for a great new addition to your family?
Petswiproud.com

La Crescent Animal Rescue Pets of the Week: Zion

Zion has an adorable medium-length black and gray tabby coat. He is very soft! Zion really enjoys our pets and has proven to be a sweet cat. Once he settles in a nice home, he will probably be a lap cat. It’s just difficult to get there in the shelter environment.
PetsDelaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: M’Lynn

M’Lynn is a recent addition to the adoptable dog crew at Providence Animal Center, and is patiently waiting there for her forever family. She is a young adult, and is 35 pounds of adorableness. Her favorite things include relaxing in a comfortable spot, going on walks and sniffing good smells. She met a kitty cat friend, and was more interested in the world around her, so her friends at PAC know she may be able to live with a feline friend. Is she ‘the one’? Walk in to Providence Animal Center to meet her – no appointment necessary. M’Lynn is the packaged deal – she is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. Did you know PAC offers low-cost training services? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/Training to get your pet signed up for an upcoming class.
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

A Forever Home Animal Rescue pet of the week – Krissy

Krissy is a 2-year-old Collie/Lab mix weighing approximately 28 pounds. “She was rescued from a high kill shelter, along with her 8 puppies. She was very timid and starving when we first rescued her,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She probably didn’t have a good life before she was brought to the shelter. In spite of this, she was a great mom and took very good care of her babies. She has become a happy, lovable, mellow, friendly sweetheart who loves her humans!”
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list. Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan...
Taunton, MAWicked Local

The Taunton Shelter Pets of the Week are Leo and Loretta

Leo and Loretta are domestic short-haired cats. They are a brother and sister team. Rescued together, they have not been apart. They play hard and rest hard together and are bonded. It took them a little time to feel safe. With gentle pats and kind words, they have learned that they are going to be OK. It may take them some time again to feel safe in an adopted home. They love to play, and if their new owners do too, everyone will be fine. Their purring comes with joy at being cared about. Leo is the bigger one of the two, and Lorretta is more petite. They are about 12 weeks old. They will not be separated. An approved adoption application is required. For more information, call the shelter at 508-822-1463, email ds4paws@hotmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/3gRNz4V.
Delta County, MIUPMATTERS

Meet the Delta Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Month: Lizzy

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In our monthly segment with the Delta Animal Shelter, the shelter is highlighting Lizzy for the month of August. Lizzy is a seven-year-old spayed female German Shepherd/Yellow Lab mix. She’s a very affectionate, loving gal. She loves attention, a good squeak toy, and being outdoors. Lizzy also loves walks and playtime. She’s great with people of all ages and would make a great addition to the family!
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Animal Services Helps Pet Owners Re-Home Fur Babies Without Going To The Shelter

Times are tough, that we all know. The COVID-19 pandemic has made a mess of so many people's financial situation that something has to give. Often the thing that has to go in a family's budget is the family pet. Sadly sometimes people just open the back door to the family cat or leave the family dog by the roadside thinking and hoping that they can take care of themselves. What happens when you can no longer take care of your pet? Chances are you might try to surrender them to the El Paso Animal Services shelter, but that puts your pet in the system that is already terribly overcrowded so the Shelter has come up with a new re-homing tool to help out.
Iowa Stateiowacapitaldispatch.com

Some Iowa animal shelters fill up as pet adoptions drop, surrenders increase

Animal shelters across the state are seeing fewer pet adoptions as Iowans return to in-person events and work. Animal adoptions skyrocketed in early 2020 across the country as Americans began working and learning from home, with one in five households acquiring a new pet between March 2020 and May 2021, according to a survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Jack County, TXjacksboronewspapers.com

Friends of the Animal Shelter speaks to Lions

Friends of the Jacksboro Animal Shelter are looking to build a new shelter. It’s a needed thing, as a recent agreement between the city of Jacksboro and Jack County officials has given Animal Control Officer Mike Booher the ability to go out in the county to pick up animals. The present shelter has room for about 20 dogs.
Jerome, IDkmvt

Jerome animal shelter temporarily closed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Jerome Animal Shelter is temporarily closed, as a result of staff illnesses. According to the Jerome Police Department, the shelter will be closed until August 11. During this period, however, dogs are still being taken to and cared for at the facility. Police said aside from the public not having access to the shelter physically, it’s business as usual in terms of animal control and dogs who currently reside at the shelter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy