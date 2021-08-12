San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week
Dog of the Week: Mikey (45922385) Mikey is an incredible catch. This leggy dude greets everyone with a super enthusiastic hug! He loves meeting new people and running beside you while you run, bike, or skateboard! He's incredibly smart and learns new tricks quickly. He is already house-trained and knows to wait for his dinner until you give him the signal. Plus, he knows how to shake like a proper gentleman! What a good boy! Mikey prefers a cat-free lifestyle, but we can't all be perfect! Car rides are one of his favorite things. 65-pound Mikey has met other dogs here, and he may enjoy a chill dog buddy at home. If you're looking for an athlete to join your family, Mikey is your man!sanmarcostx.gov
Comments / 0