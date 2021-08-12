Form 10-Q Peridot Acquisition Corp For: Jun 30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (this “Amendment”), dated as of June 22, 2021 (the “Amendment Effective Date”), is made among Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Borrower”), SLR Investment Corp., fka Solar Capital Ltd., a Maryland corporation (“SLR”), in its capacity as collateral agent (in such capacity, together with its successors and assigns in such capacity, “Collateral Agent”) and the Lenders listed on Schedule 1.1 of the Loan and Security Agreement (as defined below) or otherwise a party hereto from time to time including SLR in its capacity as a Lender (each a “Lender” and collectively, the “Lenders”).