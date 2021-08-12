Cancel
Form 10-Q Peridot Acquisition Corp For: Jun 30

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;

www.streetinsider.com

New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Spire Global Announces Completion Of Merger With NavSight Holdings

Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire" or the "Company") a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced it has completed its previously announced business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NSH) ("NavSight") to take Spire public. The combined company has been renamed "Spire Global, Inc." and its shares will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SPIR" for Spire common stock and "SPIRW" for Spire warrants.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q UNION BANKSHARES INC For: Jun 30

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CERTIFICATION OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PURSUANT TO SECTION 302 OF SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002. I, David S. Silverman, certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Union Bankshares, Inc.;. 2. Based...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Tectonic Financial, Inc. For: Jun 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. I, A. Haag Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Tectonic Financial, Inc., certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Tectonic Financial, Inc. (the “registrant”) for the quarter...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP For: Jun 30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a)) I, William C. Marsh, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this Form 10-Q of Emclaire Financial...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q URBAN ONE, INC. For: Jun 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. I, Alfred C. Liggins, III, Chief Executive Officer and President of Urban One, Inc., certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Urban One, Inc.;. 2. Based...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Cullman Bancorp, Inc. For: Jun 30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. I, John A. Riley, III, certify that:. 1) I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Cullman...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Manning & Napier, Inc. For: Jun 30

1. I have reviewed this report on Form 10-Q of Manning & Napier, Inc.;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q KAANAPALI LAND LLC For: Jun 30

1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2021, of Kaanapali Land, LLC;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Osprey Technology Acquis For: Jun 30

PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-14(A) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934,. AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO SECTION 302 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Duolingo, Inc. For: Jun 30

RULES 13a-14(a) AND 15d-14(a) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934,. AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO SECTION 302 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002. 1.I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Duolingo, Inc.;. 2.Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR.U), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "AFTR.U" beginning August 12, 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Reneo Pharmaceuticals, For: Jun 30

RULES 13a-14(a) AND 15d-14(a) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, AS AMENDED. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.;. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP For: Jun 30

1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of American Vanguard Corporation;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q YUMMIES INC For: Jun 30

1.I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of Yummies, Inc.;. 2.Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 13F-HR CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP For: Jun 30

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete. The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Black Creek Diversified For: Jun 30

1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Black Creek Diversified Property Fund Inc. (the "registrant");. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Chardan NexTech Acquisit For: Aug 10 Filed by: GROSSMAN JONAS

1. As described in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp.'s (the "Issuer") registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-254010), as amended (the "Registration Statement"), such amount includes 412,500 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), of the Issuer subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters do not fully or partially exercise their over-allotment option in the Issuer's initial public offering of the Common Stock.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q WestRock Co For: Jun 30

I, David B. Sewell, Chief Executive Officer and President, certify that:. 1. I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of WestRock Company;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report;
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Rubius Therapeutics, For: Jun 30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (this “Amendment”), dated as of June 22, 2021 (the “Amendment Effective Date”), is made among Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Borrower”), SLR Investment Corp., fka Solar Capital Ltd., a Maryland corporation (“SLR”), in its capacity as collateral agent (in such capacity, together with its successors and assigns in such capacity, “Collateral Agent”) and the Lenders listed on Schedule 1.1 of the Loan and Security Agreement (as defined below) or otherwise a party hereto from time to time including SLR in its capacity as a Lender (each a “Lender” and collectively, the “Lenders”).
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q COHEN & STEERS, INC. For: Jun 30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. As Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. I, Robert H. Steers, certify that:. 1.I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the...

