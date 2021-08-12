Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF) Announces Success of Continued Testing, Sale of Additional Load of Oil

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Petroteq Energy (TSX.V: PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF), an oil "Žcompany focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-"Žextraction "Žtechnologies, has noted that the success of its ongoing testing in its Asphalt Ridge extraction plant has led to the production and sale of oil from this multi-sourced ore. The testing is on ore from various sources, with varying oil quality that ranges from 5 to 10 weight percent; the testing confirmed that Petroteq's plant could handle the variations of ore source. Subsequently, the company produced a load of ore that was sold on Aug. 6, 2021. The announcement noted that the buyer loaded 236 barrels of 16.9Â° American Petroleum Institute ("API") crude with a Basic Sediment and Water ("BS&W") of 0.20%. The company also noted that UK-based Quadrise Fuels International plc has received several barrels of produced oil to assess the suitability of the heavy sweet oil for its MSAR(R) ("MSAR")Â technology; that testing is slated to be done by the end of August 2021. "The company continues to produce extracted oil to validate the feasibility of our technology, enhanced by demonstrated plant production that shows the design can cover a wide range of ore quality, to give our stakeholders, suppliers and potential business partners more confidence in our capability, while we are also actively seeking to deploy the technology to a global market," said Petroteq CEO Dr. R.G. BaileyÂ in the press release.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Tsx#Oil Company#Oil Sands#Investornewsbreaks#Pqeff#Fse#Pqcf#Streetinsider Premium#Technologies#Api#Bs W#Petroteq Energy Inc#Petroteq Energy#Ibn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Investor Relations Agreement with Digitonic Limited

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Digitonic Limited ("Digitonic") to provide marketing and investor relations services.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Acquires Rhizoflora Assets; Announces Investment by The Hawthorne Collective

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, today announced that it has acquired Rhizoflora’s leading nutrients business including its Terpinator and Purpinator brands, further bolstering The Hawthorne Gardening Company product portfolio.
Industrystjosephpost.com

Growth Energy welcomes CHS as New Producer Plant Member

Growth Energy, the world’s biggest ethanol trade association, announced that CHS is its newest producer plant member. The addition brings Growth Energy’s membership to a total of 91 producer plant members and 8.8 billion gallons represented out of the total U.S. annual ethanol production. CHS has been a premier ethanol...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: RK) Featured in Coverage of Investor Summit Group's Q3 Virtual Event

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: RK) is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. The Klaza Deposit has indicated mineral resources of 4.5Mt containing 686,000 oz gold and 14 million oz silver at grades of 4.8g/t gold and 98g/t silver, and inferred mineral resources of 5.7Mt containing 507,000 oz gold and 13.9 million oz silver at grades of 2.8g/t gold and 76g/t silver. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Klaza deposit completed in 2020 returned a Post-Tax NPV (5%) of C$378 million and an IRR of 37%, using $1,450/oz gold and $17/oz silver. For more information, visit the companys website atÂ www.rockhavenresources.com.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil

Testing of Samples Delivered to Quadrise Fuels International Is Now Underway. SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction ‎technologies, is pleased to announce that the continued testing in the Company's Asphalt Ridge extraction plant (the 'POSP') of ore from various sources in the region, with varying oil quality in the range of 5 to 10 weight percent, has been successful and confirms that the POSP can handle such variations of ore source. As a result of this demonstrated flexibility in handling feedstock, Petroteq was able to produce a load of oil from this multi-sourced ore, which was sold on August 6. The buyer loaded 236 barrels of 16.9° API (American Petroleum Institute) crude with a BS&W (Basic Sediment and Water) of 0.20%. It was previously announced that the Company completed the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) study for a 5,000 barrel per day plant, and the validity of that design has been verified by a third party engineering firm. Such positive affirmations of the technology and the plant performance should assure our stakeholders, suppliers and potential business partners that the design can handle a wide range of ore specifications.
Marketsdallassun.com

Increase in the Target Minimum Shareholding for the Purchase Offer in Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE) Shares by Uppgard Konsult AB.

KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company'), (CA:PQE), (OTC:PQEFF), (FSE:PQCF) Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company') announces that on July 29, 2021, the company officially filed and published an amendment to the takeover offer of April 16, 2021 in the German Federal Gazette.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “RVAC” and “RVACW,” respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) Tops Q2 EPS by 31c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $378.6 million. GUIDANCE:. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.7-1.85 billion. For earnings history and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Auddia Inc. to Present at Sidoti August Microcap Conference

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, has been invited to present at the Sidoti August Microcap Conference, which is being held virtually on August 18th & 19th, 2021. Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia will present at the conference.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $826.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $650.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%. BATL stock...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) reported Q2 EPS of $0.01, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.85 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.45 million. GUIDANCE:. Everspin Technologies,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 II-VI INC For: Aug 16 Filed by: MATTERA VINCENT D JR

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 8/17

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Dow (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

NavSight Holdings Inc. (NSH) Completes Merger with Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. today announced it has completed its previously announced business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH) ("NavSight") ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Paysafe (PSFE) Guide Down is a Clearing Event - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg reiterated a Buy rating and $15.00 price target on Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) noting that 2Q ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy