InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF) Announces Success of Continued Testing, Sale of Additional Load of Oil

Petroteq Energy (TSX.V: PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF), an oil "Žcompany focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-"Žextraction "Žtechnologies, has noted that the success of its ongoing testing in its Asphalt Ridge extraction plant has led to the production and sale of oil from this multi-sourced ore. The testing is on ore from various sources, with varying oil quality that ranges from 5 to 10 weight percent; the testing confirmed that Petroteq's plant could handle the variations of ore source. Subsequently, the company produced a load of ore that was sold on Aug. 6, 2021. The announcement noted that the buyer loaded 236 barrels of 16.9Â° American Petroleum Institute ("API") crude with a Basic Sediment and Water ("BS&W") of 0.20%. The company also noted that UK-based Quadrise Fuels International plc has received several barrels of produced oil to assess the suitability of the heavy sweet oil for its MSAR(R) ("MSAR")Â technology; that testing is slated to be done by the end of August 2021. "The company continues to produce extracted oil to validate the feasibility of our technology, enhanced by demonstrated plant production that shows the design can cover a wide range of ore quality, to give our stakeholders, suppliers and potential business partners more confidence in our capability, while we are also actively seeking to deploy the technology to a global market," said Petroteq CEO Dr. R.G. BaileyÂ in the press release.