Wholesalers serving independent food retailers are part of a vibrant ecosystem whose recent activities attest to the overall robust health of the independent grocery industry. Guided by the National Grocers Association (NGA) — recently relocated to Washington, D.C., from Arlington, Va., for greater access to the nation’s power brokers — indies are armed with a bold new agenda that includes calling on Congress and federal regulators to launch investigations into what it views as the illegal and anticompetitive business practices of the nation’s largest food retailers, particularly when it comes to rural and urban consumers, producers and businesses.