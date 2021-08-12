Stater Bros. Marks 85th Anniversary

Fast-food chain Taco Bell is breaking ground on a new drive-thru concept in Brooklyn Park, Minn., later this month that aims to redefine convenience in the pandemic era. The new concept – "Taco Bell Defy" – is a two-story, 3,000-square-foot building with four drive-thru lanes, which the chain calls "the frictionless future of Taco Bell." The format reimagines the traditional drive-thru experience with four lanes, three of which are dedicated to mobile or delivery order pickups, providing fast, skip-the-line service for customers who order via the Taco Bell app and third-party delivery services. These three lanes will supplement one traditional lane, easing the flow of traffic and ensuring a speedy experience. All of this will help Taco Bell Defy's footprint, which is smaller or equal to existing store footprints, serve even more customers.