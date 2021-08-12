Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Stater Bros. Marks 85th Anniversary

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStater Bros. Markets is observing its 85 years in business with in-store anniversary giveaways in all of its stores on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15. During the weekend celebration, the locations will randomly bestow $25 gift cards every hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Additionally, shoppers will receive 10% off Stater Bros.’ brand products when they enter their Digital Deals ID at checkout, and prizes will be given away every Monday during August via Instagram.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Marks 85th Anniversary#Stater Bros#Digital#Progressive Grocer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Chino, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Stater Bros. to celebrate 85 years today, Sunday

Stater Bros. stores will celebrate 85 years in business with in-store giveaways, including $25 gift cards today (Aug. 14) and Sunday, Aug. 15. There are three Stater Bros. markets in the Chino Valley — 4721 Riverside Drive and 6989 Schaefer Ave., in Chino and 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Yucaipa, CAnewsmirror.net

Stater Bros. Markets celebrates 85 years with giveaways this weekend

Stater Bros. Markets is proudly celebrating 85 years of serving Southern California communities. In honor of this milestone, all Stater Bros. Markets locations will host in-store anniversary giveaways on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15. During the weekend celebration, all 170 locations will randomly be giving away $25 gift...
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Amazon Grocery Exec Steps Down

One of Amazon’s top grocery executives is parting ways with the company. Wei Gao, who most recently served as VP of grocery tech, product and supply chain for the retail tech giant, was also deemed a “shadow” advisor to founder Jeff Bezos. The news about Gao comes on the heels...
Brooklyn Park, MNprogressivegrocer.com

Taco Bell Shows the Future of Foodservice Innovation

Fast-food chain Taco Bell is breaking ground on a new drive-thru concept in Brooklyn Park, Minn., later this month that aims to redefine convenience in the pandemic era. The new concept – "Taco Bell Defy" – is a two-story, 3,000-square-foot building with four drive-thru lanes, which the chain calls "the frictionless future of Taco Bell." The format reimagines the traditional drive-thru experience with four lanes, three of which are dedicated to mobile or delivery order pickups, providing fast, skip-the-line service for customers who order via the Taco Bell app and third-party delivery services. These three lanes will supplement one traditional lane, easing the flow of traffic and ensuring a speedy experience. All of this will help Taco Bell Defy's footprint, which is smaller or equal to existing store footprints, serve even more customers.
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Meal Solution Provider FreshRealm Expands to Meet Growing Retail Demand

The prepared food section and the fresh perimeter have been busy during the pandemic. To optimize its position in the high-growth fresh meal category at retail, FreshRealm has plans to expand its operational facilities nationally. The facilities will allow the company to generate more than 100 million meals per year across its complete range of ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat and meal kits.
Texas Stateprogressivegrocer.com

H-E-B-Affiliated Mixed-Use Project in Texas Completes Financing

Another grocer has been tapped for its potential to attract foot traffic in a mixed-use property. Diversified real estate company Stratus Properties Inc. has completed construction financing for the first phase of development of Magnolia Place, an H-E-B shadow-anchored, mixed-use project in Magnolia, Texas. Magnolia Place is currently planned to...
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Albertsons Launches Amazon Prime-Style Membership Program

The Albertsons Cos. has become the largest traditional grocery retailer in the United States to launch a subscription service for unlimited free delivery. The company announced the launch of its new FreshPass membership today as part of an omnichannel "reintroduction" to shoppers. Its new FreshPass initiative joins two additional launches today: a free Deals & Delivery app and an “Albertsons for U” shopper loyalty program.
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Parent of Famous Dave's is on a hunt for brands

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Domino’s has quietly overtaken Pizza Hut in one key measure. The pizza chain now has more locations than its chief rival globally, capping a decade-long period of growth that has...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Kroger, H-E-B Make More Room on Shelves for Entrepreneurial Brands

Some major food retailers are keeping it real close when it comes to their vendor partnerships. The Kroger Co. and H-E-B, for their part, are recognizing local food entrepreneurs turned suppliers. The Kroger Co. announced the winners of its inaugural “Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator” program. After reviewing more...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Call For Entries: Progressive Grocer’s 25th Annual Category Captains Program

Nation’s longest-running program recognizing category leadership and retailer collaboration is now accepting submissions. Retailer and supplier collaboration has always been important, but the pandemic took things to a new level last year and the same is true this year. The heightened importance of collaboration and pandemic driven adjustments to category...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Aldi to Hire 20K+ Employees, Raise Wages Ahead of Holidays

Aldi has revealed plans to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees to support its continued expansion across the United States and prepare for a holiday season that’s expected to be busy. Among the available positions are store associate, cashier, stocker and warehouse associate positions across the retailer’s thousands of stores and 25 warehouses in the country. To identify eligible candidates, Aldi will host a National Hiring Week Sept. 20-24, during which its stores and warehouses will hold interview events.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Popular French Bakery Chain Just Opened Its First Walmart Locations

As McDonald's announced hundreds of closures of its Walmart locations, the big-box retailer began looking for new fast-food tenants that would provide its customers with craveable food options. One of the newly onboarded chains is La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe, which announced in April that it would be partnering with Walmart on new express outposts in several locations in Texas.
Plant City, FLmyq105.com

Why Plant City Walmart Was Temporarily Shut Down

If you tried to go to the Walmart Plant City located at 2602 James L. Redman Parkway over the weekend and couldn’t get in, here’s why. They had to “allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.” It reopened yesterday. The press release from Walmart stated:...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Panda Express Announced A Crispy New Addition To Its Menu

Panda Express describes itself as "an american dream realized and shared." Created and established by an immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1972, the recipes were inspired by him and sparked the eventual opening of over 2,200 restaurants throughout the U.S. And although they are steeped in tradition, their menu items have never shied away from trying new things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy