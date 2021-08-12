Stater Bros. Marks 85th Anniversary
Stater Bros. Markets is observing its 85 years in business with in-store anniversary giveaways in all of its stores on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15. During the weekend celebration, the locations will randomly bestow $25 gift cards every hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Additionally, shoppers will receive 10% off Stater Bros.’ brand products when they enter their Digital Deals ID at checkout, and prizes will be given away every Monday during August via Instagram.progressivegrocer.com
