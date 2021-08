Born in Rhode Island and later brought up in her native Taiwan, Dottie Schrock is a passionate foodie and the mastermind behind Dots on a Map, a culture and food blog dedicated to some of the most interesting eats around the globe. Growing up in Taiwan led to not just a reconnection with her roots and culture, but also a deep love for food and its relation to how we experience our families, our traditions and the world as a whole. Inevitably, it also led to her still-going-strong love for Taiwanese beef noodle soup.