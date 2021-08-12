Fair Keeps 'Em Busy

Tuesday was the first day of the Kimball-Banner County Fair with the Fashion Revue and Clothing Judging comnpleted. Horses were on the agenda for Wednesday as about 30 kids showed their horses, beginning at 8 a.m. and finally concluding the day at 8:30 p.m. The 4-H'ers did everything from halter, showmanship, reining, trail, western pleasure, western horsemanship, barrels and poles. But the most encouraging part of the long day was late in the evening when the 8- to 10-year-olds yelled encouragement for one another with statements like "you got this" and "way to run the barrels."