Culver was traded to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, along with Juancho Hernangomez, in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The trade spells a relatively disappointing end to Culver's tenure in Minnesota after he was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The former Texas Tech standout appeared in 63 games as a rookie in 2019-20, but he saw action in just 34 games last season before ankle surgery in April put an end to his campaign. In 14.7 minutes per game, Culver averaged 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 24.5 percent from three. The move to Memphis represents a fresh start for Culver, though he may have difficulty establishing a consistent role for a team looking to maintain its level as a playoff team in the West.