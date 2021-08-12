Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kimball County, NE

Public Hearing Notice Kimball County Planning Commission

By Daria Anderson-Faden
westernnebraskaobserver.net
 5 days ago

The Kimball County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m., August 23, 2021, at the 4-H Meeting Room, 4-H Building, 415 S High School Street, Kimball, Nebraska. The purpose of this hearing is to accept comments on a request for a conditional use permit. The application requests a conditional use for indoor or outdoor recreational facilities that due to the nature of the facility generally require a location separated from urban areas located in part of the E/2E/2 Section 31-13N-55W and N/2 Section 21-13N-55W, Kimball County. Parcel ID# 530163101 and 530004917. Applicant: Dale W. Critchfield, Real Western Wings. Owners: Dale W. and Ruth Critchfield and Lonnie Yung. District: A-2 and A-1. Zoning Regulations: Section 6:03 #12 and Section 5:03 #13. A copy of the application is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the Kimball County Clerk, 114 East 3rd Street, Kimball, Nebraska.

www.westernnebraskaobserver.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kimball County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Kimball, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Urban Areas#Real Western Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

(CNN) — Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy