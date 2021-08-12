Cancel
Kimball, NE

Scorecard Playoff Settles Classic

By For the Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams from Sidney and Kimball took top honors at the 30th Annual Kimball Hospital Foundation Golf Classic at Four Winds Golf Course on Saturday. An impressive 16-under-par 56 earned the Shelter Insurance-Sidney team of Richard Estrada, Trevor Schuessler, Mike O'Connell and Andrew Stieb first place after a scorecard playoff over second-place finishers Zane Anthony, Brendan Walker, Brian Williams and Cole Bush of Kimball.

