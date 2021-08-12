YARD OF THE WEEK
Yard of the Week was awarded to Don and Sherri Olson this time around. The Olsons moved from New Jersey to Nebraska 19 years ago after discovering Nebraska was in the top five states to retire in. They have a lovely green shaven, wavy grass decorated with peonies, mayberries, and azalea bushes. The wood cart and wishing well were made by their friend, Art Sena. The most significant difference between gardening in Nebraska compared to New Jersey, they say, is space. Morgan Baker, right, presents them the award.www.westernnebraskaobserver.net
