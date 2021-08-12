Newly hired Kimball County Deputy Cole Saunders received a Life Saving Award from the Kimball County Sheriff's Department. County Commissioner Larry Engstrom presents the award. Saunders responded to an incident on I-80 in which a male with "suicidal ideations" pulled over in a semi. Saunders said the individual agreed to go to the hospital, but meanwhile "attempted to run into the interstate in front of oncoming traffic." Kimball Health Services lead paramedic Michael Downey said, "Deputy Saunders was able to push/restrain him back to the shoulder of the highway by the time we got there to help."