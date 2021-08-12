142 Ogden St, King William, VA 23181
Fantastic opportunity to own like new! This home offers maintenance free vinyl siding, 2 car attached garage, manicured yard, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & just over 1,650 Sq Ft! Step inside to the bright open concept main living area with hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, pantry, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, island & breakfast nook! Just off the kitchen is the eat-in dining area with direct access to the back yard and great sized family room! Second floor oversized primary owners suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, sitting area & ensuite bathroom. Two additional generous sized bedrooms on 2nd floor with access to hall bathroom. Private wooded backyard with concrete patio is the perfect spot to entertain! Entire home energy efficient with heating & cooling/ conditioned crawl space to maintain temperature. Situated between Gloucester & Williamsburg, less than an hour to Yorktown Beach & Jamestown beach, and conveniently located to shops & dining! Awaiting you to call this house your home!richmond.com
