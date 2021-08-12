142 Ogden St, King William, VA 23181

Looking for spacious, single-level living in Chester? If so, 13418 Koyoto Dr. is where you want to be. This 3-bed, 2-bath home is located in the quiet Bermuda Orchard subdivision and is ready for its next owner. The large inviting living room has a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and plenty of natural light. From there, walk out to the patio and enjoy the view of the beautifully manicured backyard with 6' privacy fence. If you have a green thumb or are a handy person, this home offers plenty of space to store your tools with two large, detached sheds and the 400 sq. ft. attached garage. The primary suite of the Koyoto Dr. has a double vanity and soaking tub in the bathroom; a walk-in closet and a mounted flatscreen TV which conveys. Don't worry about any major capital expenditures for years to come here...the asphalt shingle roof was replaced in 2019 and the HVAC and water heater were replaced in 2020. The home is very energy-efficient as well with triple-pane thermal windows. Koyoto Dr also has an additional gravel driveway that is perfect for guest parking or use for additional vehicles. Check out the matterport tour, see the real thing in person and make this home yours today.