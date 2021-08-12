Cancel
Energy Industry

Scotland’s First Minister calls on UK to “reconsider” oil and gas permits

 5 days ago

LONDON (Bloomberg) --Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on the UK government to reconsider oil and gas licenses, just days after a United Nations panel warned of dire consequences for the planet without drastic steps to slash emissions. Writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sturgeon said: “We are both...

Nicola Sturgeon
Boris Johnson
#Oil And Gas#Renewable Energy#Uk#Bloomberg#United Nations#British#Scottish#Un#Cambo#Siccar Point Energy Ltd#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Shell#White House
U.K. business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, has set out long-awaited British hydrogen plans, arguing the move gives the U.K. a strategic advantage. “With the potential to provide a third of the U.K.’s energy in the future, our strategy positions the U.K. as first in the global race to ramp up hydrogen technology and seize the thousands of jobs and private investment that come with it,” said Kwarteng in a statement today. The government said it has based its approach on previous success with offshore wind, mentioning the contracts for difference (CfD) incentive scheme as central. “As such, the government has today launched a public consultation on a preferred hydrogen business model which, built on a similar premise to the offshore wind CfDs, is designed to overcome the cost gap between low-carbon hydrogen and fossil fuels.” The government is also consulting on a £240 million (€282 million) Net Zero Hydrogen Fund to support the commercial deployment of new “low carbon hydrogen production plants.” The government also presented a £105 million (€123 million) funding package through a Net Zero Innovation Portfolio for industrial uses; £55 million for an Industrial Fuel Switching Competition, £40 million (€47 million) for a Red Diesel Replacement Competition, for the construction, quarrying and mining sectors; and £10 million for an Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator.
