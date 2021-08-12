Preseason Week 1 DraftKings Picks, News and Notes

For the first time since 2019, the New England Patriots will play August football again. Welcome to the preseason!. The opponent for the Patriots’ first of three exhibition games this summer is a relatively unfamiliar one: the NFC East’s Washington Football Team has made the trip to Foxborough; the two teams’ first meeting since the 2019 season. The two squads will obviously not go all-in for a preseason game, but it will nonetheless be another step in their growth with the regular season less than a month away.