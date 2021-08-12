Film Discussion

Xenomorph Films Options Script "Japanese for Baseball" by Ray Keller. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenomorph films options "Japanese for Baseball" by Ray Keller. Based on true events, "Japanese for Baseball" is set in 1943 rural Colorado and focuses on a resourceful teenager's high school baseball team that is short on players and his recruitment of players from a nearby Japanese internment camp. When the town's violent, racist mayor finds out, nobody is safe. The script is an indirect way into the story of the imprisonment of Japanese American citizens during WWII, focusing on the story of a baseball team learning how to overcome the racism and cruelty entrenched in the culture and laws, highlighting America's moral failures.
