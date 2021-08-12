Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Film Discussion

las-cruces.org
 5 days ago

Moonlight - Rated R Oscar-winner for Best Picture, MOONLIGHT is a moving and transcendent look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to adulthood, as a shy outsider dealing with difficult circumstances, is guided by support, empathy and love from the most unexpected places.

www.las-cruces.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami, NM
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Press

Xenomorph Films

Xenomorph Films Options Script "Japanese for Baseball" by Ray Keller. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenomorph films options "Japanese for Baseball" by Ray Keller. Based on true events, "Japanese for Baseball" is set in 1943 rural Colorado and focuses on a resourceful teenager's high school baseball team that is short on players and his recruitment of players from a nearby Japanese internment camp. When the town's violent, racist mayor finds out, nobody is safe. The script is an indirect way into the story of the imprisonment of Japanese American citizens during WWII, focusing on the story of a baseball team learning how to overcome the racism and cruelty entrenched in the culture and laws, highlighting America's moral failures.
Bristol, MElcnme.com

Authors to Discuss New Anthology

On Monday, Aug. 9 from 7-8 p.m., local award-winning author Jodi Paloni, of Bristol, will host a group of writers in a reading event celebrating the new anthology, “North by Northeast 2, New Short Fiction by Maine Writers,” published by Littoral Books, of Portland. Featured guests will be Anne Elliot,...
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Virginia Film Festival will present 'The Neutral Ground,' discussion

The Virginia Film Festival will present a free livestreamed event at 7 p.m. Monday that will feature director C.J. Hunt in a conversation with moderator Daniel Fairley II, Charlottesville's Youth Opportunity Coordinator focused on Black Male Achievement. The event is part of the festival's "Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series."
Gamasutra

Historians discuss Old World

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
Worldtheplaylist.net

Taiwanese New Wave Master Tsai Ming-Liang Discusses His Film ‘Days’ & Ideas On “Art Museum Cinema” [Interview]

No artist captures the aimless pain of alienation quite like Tsai Ming-liang. His first feature, 1992’s “Rebels of the Neon God,” can almost be described as “The 400 Blows,” by way of “Taipei Story,” (only stranger) Tsai being quite possibly the third most influential director of Taiwan’s second New Wave movement, alongside Edward Yang and Hou Hsiao-hsien. One of the most compelling aspects of Tsai’s movies is the ongoing evolution of his career-long relationship with actor Lee Kang-sheng, whom Tsai treats as his own spin on Jean-Pierre Léaud’s Antoine Doinel from François Truffaut’s body of work, following Lee’s intimate growth, or lack thereof, across 10 films.
Moviescineuropa.org

Films / Reviews

5594 news (films / reviews) available in total starting from 25/07/2002. Last updated on 03/08/2021. 642 news (films / reviews) inserted in the last 12 months.
Books & Literaturereedsburglibrary.org

Virtual Evening Book Discussion

August's selection is "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker. Copies are available at the library or through LINKcat. If you have not yet registered to be sent the Zoom meeting invitation for the Virtual Book Discussions, please REGISTER HERE.
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

From the Ground Up: Juror Discussion & Gallery Walkthrough

Join guest juror Joshua R. Clark for a discussion and walkthrough of “From the Ground Up XXX: Regional Juried Ceramics Exhibition at the Las Cruces Museum of Art” on Friday, August 13 at 2pm. Mr. Clark will share his evaluation process for the judging of the ceramic artwork in the exhibition and which pieces he chose to grant awards. “From the Ground Up” is a biannual juried ceramics exhibit, co-hosted by the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces. This program will be hosted in person at the Museum of Art, 491 N. Main St., and online through Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/LCMuseums/).
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
CelebritiesBlack Enterprise

Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother Frankie Lons to Rest, Releases Doves and Balloons at Funeral Service

Keyshia Cole laid her mother Frankie Lons to rest on Saturday, and shared a touching Instagram post with fans shortly after the funeral. “We will miss you,” the “Heaven Sent” songstress wrote in her caption on Monday. She reflected on her final farewell to Lons and added, “I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time, I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da (bank emoji).”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Floods Instagram With Selfies: Has Anything Changed?

After a week of silence, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flooded Instagram with tons of selfies. Fans of the TLC personality, however, had one simple question: Has anything really changed?. Tammy Slaton floods Instagram, tons of selfies. Roughly six hours, Tammy Slaton took to Instagram THREE different times to post...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy