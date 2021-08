The following is a contributed article by Commissioner Maria Bocanegra of the Illinois Commerce Commission and Mishal Thadani, VP of Strategy and Policy at Urbint. As the country grapples with accelerating consequences from extreme weather events, new regulatory frameworks are needed to guide utility investments for added resilience. The chain of events during the first half of 2021 — from the Texas freeze to the most severe wildfire season on record in the U.S. — is catalyzing unprecedented federal investment that mirrors the popular and political demand for more resilient energy systems.