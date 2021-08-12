Photos: Tiny Earth Summer Camp at Green Bay Campus

Students from Green Bay West High School’s Serious About Stem program, attend the Tiny Earth skill-development summer camp at UW-Green Bay on August 11, 2021. These high school students will then conduct Tiny Earth research at UW-Green Bay during the fall semester and present their findings at the Tiny Earth Winter Symposium at the Lambeau Field Atrium in December of 2021. Click to advance slideshow or view the album on Flickr.