Twitch has come out and put it’s foot down (kind of) on the influx of streamers who have made gambling on stream their new way of farming thousands of viewers. Will this put an end to gambling on Twitch, or is it just a small bandaid for the much larger problem? Plus, Grand Theft Auto could be looking at some remakes coming soon, and it might open the door to a Red Dead Redemption remake as well! And, do competitive games release new characters over powered in order to drum up more interactions, or is that just something that players like to complain about?