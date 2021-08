An everyday user of Windows isn’t concerned by the fonts its UI uses, or at least I am not. If you are not one of them, you can always download custom fonts and place them in the relevant folders for texts to be shown the way you want. However, many users have observed instances when downloading and using custom fonts results in the UI showing weird symbols where text is supposed to be. This, obviously, can be very annoying and it’s probably because the font you’ve downloaded is corrupted. Today, we will be explaining how you can fix corrupted fonts in Windows 11/10.