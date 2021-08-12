Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

What Is Pathologizing?

By Editorial Process
verywellmind.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePathologizing happens when people treat others differently or mentally categorize someone as abnormal. This can be in reference to medical or psychological symptoms. It can also be in reference to someone's physical appearance or social standing. It often happens as a result of stigma or stereotypes, because people tend to lump individuals in with their preconceived notions.

www.verywellmind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Disabilities#Sociology#Depression#Pathology#Rutgers#Adhd#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
Mental Healthverywellhealth.com

What Is Misophonia?

For many people, the sound of someone eating or clicking a pen can be annoying, but sufferers of misophonia feel disgust and even rage when exposed to certain noises. Also known as selective sound sensitivity syndrome, misophonia, literally the Greek for “hatred of sound,” is a chronic condition in which specific sounds provoke an extreme and often emotional reaction.
Mental Healthverywellhealth.com

What Is Thanatophobia?

Thanatophobia is a persistent and irrational fear of death or dying. The fear may focus on your own death or the death of a loved one. In extreme cases, these thoughts may be so terrifying that you end up isolating yourself completely, avoiding leaving the house in case something terrible happens.
Mental Healthverywellmind.com

What Is Bereavement?

Bereavement refers to the state of having experienced the loss of a loved one. It most often refers to the time after a loss when emotions are at their most profound. This time is marked by intense grief and tremendous sorrow. The term is sometimes used synonymously with grief and...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

National Alliance on Mental Illness holds picnic in Oregon City

NAMI Clackamas Executive Director Michele Veenker says event is to celebrate life. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Clackamas County held a summer picnic event Aug. 14 at Rivercrest Park in Oregon City, which Executive Director Michele Veenker said is a "celebration for those of us who have been impacted in one way or another with mental health issues."
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

15 Signs Someone Is Hiding Their Feelings for You

Romantic relationships are becoming harder to get into these days because it can be hard to know the signs someone is hiding their feelings from you. Generally, many women express their feelings to their partner easily, while many men prefer to keep it to themselves due to one reason or the other.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
CancerPosted by
Ladders

If you sweat at night, it be a sign of this devastating disease

Medical professionals say that people who suffer from night sweats may be afflicted by the early stages of leukemia, especially if they’re over 65. Don’t worry yet — many night sweats are normal and nothing to worry about. Even if you’re soaking through your sheets and pillows, it may just be a sign that your body is going through normal changes. In particular, women over 45 are especially more likely to experience night sweats if they’re in the beginning stages of menopause.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Nails Look Like This, Get Your Heart Checked Immediately

There are few medical conditions considered more catastrophic than a heart attack—and nearly none garner as much attention. Yet doctors say that there's another, more subtle type of heart condition that could be putting you at serious risk: congestive heart failure. Unfortunately, this condition can become deadly over the course of a few short years, with half of patients dying within five years of diagnosis, and only 30 percent living with the condition for longer than a decade.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

11 Signs of Avoidance Behavior Never to Ignore

Do you find yourself declining a night out with friends as you would rather stay home and watch TV? It’s okay to do this occasionally, but if you make a habit of it, you may be using avoidance behavior. It could be that crowds make you uncomfortable, so you end up play with the host’s animals rather than interacting with people.
HealthInverse

4 scientific reasons why sleep is so closely linked to death

You can sleep when you’re dead, but too little sleep may also bring you closer to, well, death. It may be a morbid idea, but that doesn’t make it untrue. Sleep, countless studies show, is essential. Fragmented sleep both leads to future stress and prolonged anger. Yet, we are incredibly bad at sleeping. According to the CDC, one in three Americans are sleep deprived — and that was before the pandemic made it worse.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy