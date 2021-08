Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hot handbag alert! With fall on the horizon, we’re staring at our summer clothes and feeling a familiar urge — to shop! As it’s not quite time to swap out the maxi dresses and slide sandals for chunky knits and Chelsea boots, investing in year-round accessories seems like the logical move. But here’s the thing: With the holiday season mere months away, splashing out big bucks for the latest in luxury may not be an option for many of Us. The solution? Scoring a designer-inspired piece for an affordable price thanks to Amazon’s The Drop!