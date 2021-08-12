What we learned about Amazon advertising in Q2, 'Stream Display Ads,' and the AVOD guys

Originally Posted On: https://upstartworksus.com/blog/2021/04/02/using-amazon-product-display-ads-to-maximize-your-roi/. People love to talk about the differences between brick and mortar and online shopping. There are some key differences, but there are more similarities than most people realize. Both industries face many of the same challenges, whether it’s inventory control, staving off competitors, or dealing with negative reviews. One challenge that you may not have considered though is how to get customers back to your store once they leave, or ‘retarget’ them. Even though Amazon sells to millions of people every day, there are millions more who ‘window shop’. They show up, check something out, and then leave the site. The Amazon product display ads program helps you get those customers back! Read on to learn what Amazon product display ads are and how they help you maximize your marketing ROI.