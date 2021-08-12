Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What we learned about Amazon advertising in Q2, 'Stream Display Ads,' and the AVOD guys

By Eric Haggstrom
eMarketer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMarketer · What We Learnt About Amazon Advertising in Q2, 'Stream Display Ads' and the AVOD Guys | Aug 12, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss Amazon's Q2 advertising performance, the true value of its ad business, and what to expect for the remainder of 2021. We then talk about Twitch's new “Stream Display Ads,” the significance of Amazon's near $1 billion fine, and why Tubi is on the up as Roku cools down a little. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer senior forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence Eric Haggstrom.

www.emarketer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Display Advertising#Avod#Download Topics Emarketer#Soundcloud#Vtex Commerce Platform#Motorola#Stanley Black Decker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Nurotech is disrupting digital marketing industry

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Nurotech - a brand of YogyaInfomedia Limited, is a global independent company that provides Website Designing and Digital Marketing solutions with guaranteed SEO results. Consumers have moved forward with the digital world and so are their expectations. With the fall in conventional marketing...
RetailCIO

Brown-Forman ‘digital shelf’ provides top-flight ecommerce

With bars shuttering worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, liquor distillers lost significant avenues through which to sell their spirits in 2020. Brown-Forman, the 151-year-old distiller of Jack Daniels whiskey and other spirits, countered the crisis by promoting its “digital shelf,” an initiative to make product images, videos, and other content available to retail partners and distributors.
InterneteMarketer

B2B and beyond, Instagram Shops tab ads, and how much is spent on influencer marketing

EMarketer · B2B and Beyond, Instagram Shops Tab Ads and How Much is Spent on Influencer Marketing | Aug 16, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss where B2B marketing is headed and what some of the biggest challenges will be along the way. We then talk about our brand new influencer marketing spending forecast, what to make of TikTok Stories, and Instagram testing ads within its Shops tab. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst Jillian Ryan and senior forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence Eric Haggstrom.
InterneteMarketer

The Ad Platform: What advertisers need to know about affiliate marketing

EMarketer · The Ad Platform: What Advertisers Need to Know About Affiliate Marketing | Aug 11, 2021. Affiliate, or partner marketing, has become more important to both advertisers looking to drive actions and publishers trying to diversify revenue streams. Adam Ross, CEO at affiliate marketing firm Awin, joins eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Nicole Perrin to discuss how the market has evolved over the past two years, why practitioners are looking for more standardization, and how advertisers and publishers are working together.
Internetsnntv.com

Using Amazon Product Display Ads to Maximize Your ROI

Originally Posted On: https://upstartworksus.com/blog/2021/04/02/using-amazon-product-display-ads-to-maximize-your-roi/. People love to talk about the differences between brick and mortar and online shopping. There are some key differences, but there are more similarities than most people realize. Both industries face many of the same challenges, whether it’s inventory control, staving off competitors, or dealing with negative reviews. One challenge that you may not have considered though is how to get customers back to your store once they leave, or ‘retarget’ them. Even though Amazon sells to millions of people every day, there are millions more who ‘window shop’. They show up, check something out, and then leave the site. The Amazon product display ads program helps you get those customers back! Read on to learn what Amazon product display ads are and how they help you maximize your marketing ROI.
Marketsinsideradio.com

Value Of Multiplatform Strategy, Ad Technology On Display At iHeart In Q2.

Second quarter was marked by recovery and growth at iHeartMedia as the company’s broadcast radio assets exhibited resilience against the lingering effects of the pandemic and its high-growth digital business built on the momentum of podcasting as the hottest sector in the advertising business. “The second quarter continues the positive...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

AMC Networks Q2 Result Beats On Streaming Momentum, Advertising Growth

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $771.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $687.4 million. Domestic Operations revenues increased 14% Y/Y to $639 million, with Advertising revenues gaining 13% to $212 million from higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth. Distribution revenues rose 14% to $427 million. Subscription revenues grew 21%, driven by growth in streaming revenues.
Businessavast.com

What does Amazon know about you?

The question of whether or not giving up a hefty amount of data is “worth it” in exchange for convenience is a complicated one with Amazon. I’m old enough to remember a time when Amazon was just a cheaper way to get your (overpriced) college textbooks. “Prime” referred primarily to beef. Same-day shipping was a pipe dream. No one knew Jeff Bezos’ name.
StockseMarketer

Meme-stock craze fuels Reddit user growth and a $10 billion valuation

The news: Reddit raised $700 million, lifting its valuation by 67% since its last round in February, per The Wall Street Journal. How we got here: January’s meme-stock craze resulted in a massive inflow of Reddit users. This didn’t just boost specific stocks’ valuations: It also raised the value of...
Technologybeincrypto.com

The Virtual MarTech Summit: Digital Experience

Welcome to The Virtual MarTech Summit where the best minds in modern marketing technology converge. You’ll hear from leaders working in a cross-section of industries whose stories illustrate unique company pain points, breakthroughs, and triumphs. As digital adoption and innovation continue to shift consumer behavior, crafting impactful digital experiences is...
TechnologyCIO

Liberating legacy data through data digital decoupling

Welcome to second episode of this three part series on ‘Liberating data: the new paradigm to drive business success and customer delight’ brought to you by Google Cloud, Accenture and IDG Communications. In episode one we heard about the importance of creating a proper Customer Data Architecture (CDA) as the...
Cell PhoneseMarketer

The top 15 mobile apps for US smartphone app users

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. YouTube is the most popular mobile app among US adults who use apps on smartphones. Some 72% use the digital video platform on those devices and 63% browse Facebook. Practical apps Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Search each capture more than half of US adult smartphone app users.
MarketsPosted by
Variety

ViacomCBS Q2 Profit Fueled By Ad Sales, New Streaming Subscribers

ViacomCBS said second quarter profit rose as advertisers spent more robustly on its media assets and the company saw new revenue from a host of streaming initiatives. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, Showtime, Nickelodeon and the Paramount movie studio, said revenue  rose 8% to $6.6 billion, fueled by gains in ad sales, fees from affiliates and streaming activity. The company also said it added 6.5 million new streaming subscribers, to reach a total of more than 42 million, and unveiled a pact with rival Comcast Corp. that will put the company’s Paramount Plus streaming service on venues owned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy