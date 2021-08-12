People on the Move
Paul's practice focuses on individuals and brands in sports, entertainment, and consumer products. Paul has 25 years of extensive experience working as outside and in-house counsel for startups as well as Fortune 500 companies. He received his doctor of jurisprudence from the University of Oregon School of Law and is an adjunct professor of sports law at UO, and a frequent guest lecturer nationally on sports and entertainment law and intellectual property issues.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0