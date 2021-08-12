Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul's practice focuses on individuals and brands in sports, entertainment, and consumer products. Paul has 25 years of extensive experience working as outside and in-house counsel for startups as well as Fortune 500 companies. He received his doctor of jurisprudence from the University of Oregon School of Law and is an adjunct professor of sports law at UO, and a frequent guest lecturer nationally on sports and entertainment law and intellectual property issues.

#Uo
Economy
Travelbizjournals

Travel fintech unicorn Hopper raises $175M

Many travel tech companies in the Bay State made layoffs in the past year and had to rethink their offerings after the pandemic disrupted the travel industry. Needham-based Tripadvisor Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), which in 2020 cut hundreds of workers citing the industry's "darkest of days," launched a subscription product. Boston startup Lola.com, which laid off nearly one-third of its workforce, expanded its software to track not only business travel expenses but all business expenses in real time. At Hopper, which last year made layoffs as well, new financial products have been in the works since 2019, CEO Frederic Lalonde said.
Businessbizjournals

Former Googler's adtech startup Moloco raises $150M at a $1.5B valuation

Moloco Inc., an advertising and marketing startup led by a former Googler, boosted its valuation to $1.5 billion after raising $150 million in its second funding round this year. The eight-year-old Redwood City business first became a unicorn in April after raising a $20 million growth round led by South...
Buffalo, NYbizjournals

Forge Buffalo fuels job placement for explosive startup and tech ecosystem

Buffalo's startup and tech ecosystem is growing at warp speed. The proverbial snowball is rolling downhill, and high-growth companies like ACV, Squire, HiOperator, Circuit Clinical, Kyklo, Oddo, HELIXintel, PostProcess Technologies, and more are rising at a rapid pace and thriving in Western New York. As a result, a growing community of job seekers looking to break free from their corporate cubicles are meeting this movement head-on. Western New York, meet Forge Buffalo.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Medical Marijuana CEO On Being A Company Of Firsts

July marked the largest revenue month in Medical Marijuana Inc's (OTC:MJNA) history. Blake Schroeder, CEO of Medical Marijuana, appeared on Benzinga's Youtube show "Cannabis Hour" for an exclusive interview Thursday. Medical Marijuana was the first publicly listed cannabis company, Schroeder told Benzinga. The company created the non-psychoactive cannabis space and...
Businessbizjournals

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Economybizjournals

Jamey Sepulveda

Jamey Sepulveda focuses on public accounting, including individual, corporate, partnership, and non-profit taxation. Her 5 years of corporate management experience have given her unique insights into the challenges business owners face. This has continued to inspire her as she leverages that knowledge to “provide efficient solutions and foster strong client relationships.” She is adept at QuickBooks and enjoys helping clients understand how they can best use the software for their business.
Economybizjournals

Why this Durham firm went to Australia for latest acquisition

An expanding contract research laboratory in Durham went around the world to find its latest acquisition – a move designed to take advantage of tax incentives as it grows. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty. |. |. |. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of...
Retailtribuneledgernews.com

Walmart hiring crypto expert to develop digital currency strategy

Aug. 17—Retail giant Walmart Inc. is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to develop a blockchain strategy, joining a growing number of major corporations exploring the viability of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. The position, based in Walmart's Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters, will be responsible for developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap.
Economybizjournals

Hyatt buying resort industry giant for $2.7 billion

Hyatt Hotels Corp. said it's buying travel conglomerate Apple Leisure Group from KKR and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash. Hyatt (NYSE: H) said the addition of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based Apple Leisure’s properties will double Hyatt’s global resorts footprint. Apple Leisure's brands include Secrets Resorts & Spa, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas and Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, as well as ALG Vacations and Unlimited Vacation Club by AMR. It also sells vacation packages through CheapCaribbean.com.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Nurotech is disrupting digital marketing industry

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Nurotech - a brand of YogyaInfomedia Limited, is a global independent company that provides Website Designing and Digital Marketing solutions with guaranteed SEO results. Consumers have moved forward with the digital world and so are their expectations. With the fall in conventional marketing...
Economybizjournals

Mary Beth Hanson

Director of Communications and Marketing at Center for Economic Inclusion. Mary Beth Hanson joins the staff of the Center for Economic Inclusion, the nation’s first organization created exclusively to close racial wealth gaps and accelerate shared accountability to achieve regional inclusive economic growth. As Director of Communications and Marketing, Mary Beth is responsibility for guiding and implementing innovative strategies to achieve the Center's mission, support each programmatic area, drive policy change, and serve as a thought-partner to executive leadership.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medigus's (MDGS) Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. Announces LOI to Acquire a Consumer Products Brand Company for up to $13.25M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that its 50.03% owned subsidiary, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (holding 100% in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and other wholly owned subsidiaries), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of a private company of branded consumer products, for an initial consideration of $6 million (to be paid in cash and equity) with a potential deferred consideration of up to additional $13.25 million, conditional upon future sales and profitability targets.
Presidential ElectionStreetInsider.com

Relay Strengthens Executive Team with Cybersecurity Leader Chris Blask as VP of Strategy, Vadim Kositsky as VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointments of Mr. Chris Blask to the position of Vice President of Strategy, and Mr. Vadim Kositsky to Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, strengthening the technical and executive leadership of the Company.
Businessinvesting.com

Alibaba launches NFT marketplace for copyright trading

Chinese multinational e-commerce firm, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, has launched a new nonfungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace allowing trademark holders to sell tokenized licenses to their intellectual property. The new NFT marketplace, dubbed “Blockchain Digital Copyright and Asset-Trade,” can be accessed via Alibaba's Auction platform. NFTs launched via the platform will...
Businessbizjournals

Independent Health shuts down another subsidiary company

For the second time in a year, Independent Health has shut down a for-profit subsidiary business. The Amherst-based health plan, the second largest commercial insurer in the region, on June 30 closed DxID LLC, a subsidiary established in 2011 to help companies manage Medicare Advantage plans for their employee members.
Businessbizjournals

Gillette parent P&G poised to overtake world's largest advertiser

Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Boston–based razor maker Gillette, is set to topple the world's largest advertiser, according to an analysis by industry publication Advertising Age. According to an Ad Age analysis of P&G's (NYSE: PG) ad spending for its fiscal year that just ended June 30, the...
Economybizjournals

14 essential elements of excellent service every business should adopt

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Developing the best possible customer service is an essential step for every business to take, and being specific about how you want to serve your clients or customers can lead to a better plan of action. In today’s global market, having a people-centric culture is essential for success — your patrons simply have too many other options to stick around if you aren’t providing the experience they’re looking for.

