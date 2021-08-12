People on the Move
Senior Health Advisor, Covid-19 Response and Recovery Unit, Oregon Health Authority at Oregon Health Authority. Bukhosi Dube, M.D., is working with a team providing guidance for the state's management of the Covid pandemic. Twice a week, he also cares for patients at Multnomah County's Mid-County Health Center. Bukhosi emigrated from Zimbabwe in 1998. He earned his medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at UCLA Olive View Medical Center.www.bizjournals.com
