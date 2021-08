On 4/12/21 at approximately 2:58am Anthony Santos Pagan Felix, age 27, of Lancaster, PA did commit the acts of driving while under the influence, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. Pagan Felix crashed into a 2011 International truck which was parked on the side of the road, out of the lane of traffic, getting ready to tow a tractor trailer. The driver of the international stated that he and the truck driver were talking when they heard a loud crash. He said they walked around the international and saw that a Toyota had crashed into the truck. There were no injuries reported at the scene. An officer with the Columbia Borough Police Department filed charges. Pagan Felix is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.